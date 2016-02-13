FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Missouri 75, Tennessee 64
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 13, 2016 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Missouri 75, Tennessee 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: FIXING in 2nd graf that Rosburg’s 21 points did not tie his career high

Missouri 75, Tennessee 64

Ryan Rosburg and Kevin Puryear combined for 38 points as Missouri recorded a 75-64 victory over Tennessee in Southeastern Conference play at Columbia, Mo.

Related Coverage

Rosburg made 8 of 9 shots and scored 21 points for the Tigers (9-16, 2-10 SEC). Puryear scored 17 points for Missouri, which ended a nine-game losing streak.

Kevin Punter led the Volunteers (12-13, 5-7) with 21 points. Devon Baulkman added 17.

The win was Missouri’s first since a 76-61 victory over Auburn on January 9.

The Tigers shot 54.5 percent from the field in the victory. Rosburg, a senior center, had 12 points and three rebounds at halftime as Missouri jumped out to a 38-27 lead.

Puryear hit three-pointers on Missouri’s first two second-half possessions and the lead reached 44-30.

The Volunteers got as close as four with 1:25 left, but Missouri hung on for its second conference win, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

Missouri announced a crowd of 10,536 for the “Rally for Rhyan” game. Fans raised more than $50,000 in cash donations for pediatric cancer research in honor of Rhyan Loos, the 5-year-old daughter of assistant coach Brad Loos, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.