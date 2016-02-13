EditorsNote: FIXING in 2nd graf that Rosburg’s 21 points did not tie his career high

Missouri 75, Tennessee 64

Ryan Rosburg and Kevin Puryear combined for 38 points as Missouri recorded a 75-64 victory over Tennessee in Southeastern Conference play at Columbia, Mo.

Rosburg made 8 of 9 shots and scored 21 points for the Tigers (9-16, 2-10 SEC). Puryear scored 17 points for Missouri, which ended a nine-game losing streak.

Kevin Punter led the Volunteers (12-13, 5-7) with 21 points. Devon Baulkman added 17.

The win was Missouri’s first since a 76-61 victory over Auburn on January 9.

The Tigers shot 54.5 percent from the field in the victory. Rosburg, a senior center, had 12 points and three rebounds at halftime as Missouri jumped out to a 38-27 lead.

Puryear hit three-pointers on Missouri’s first two second-half possessions and the lead reached 44-30.

The Volunteers got as close as four with 1:25 left, but Missouri hung on for its second conference win, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

Missouri announced a crowd of 10,536 for the “Rally for Rhyan” game. Fans raised more than $50,000 in cash donations for pediatric cancer research in honor of Rhyan Loos, the 5-year-old daughter of assistant coach Brad Loos, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October.