Preview: Tennessee at North Carolina

After its last performance wasn’t exactly satisfying, fifth-ranked North Carolina is eager to get back on the court Saturday when it hosts Tennessee. The Tar Heels hope to bounce back after surviving a scare from visiting Davidson on Wednesday.

North Carolina found itself in a three-point game late before holding off the Wildcats for an 83-74 victory that left the Tar Heels and their coach frustrated. “We have to go in and know that Carolina is going to be on edge, and we have to be ready to play right from the tip,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes told reporters. The Volunteers have won three straight – the last two by an average margin of 31.5 points – but are 0-2 against ranked opponents. North Carolina has won eight of nine all-time meetings including the last three, most recently in the 2006 preseason NIT.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-3): Two of the Vols’ three losses were by single digits against ranked foes, including an overtime loss to Oregon, and they’ve been dominant in their past two contests. The Vols lit it up from outside in Tuesday’s 90-50 rout of Presbyterian, tying a school record with 16 3-pointers including seven from freshman Lamonte Turner. Robert Hubbs III (13.9 points) leads seven Tennessee players who average at least 8.9 points, and Hubbs has averaged 17.3 per game during the Vols’ three-game winning streak.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (9-1): Amid the frustrations of their close call with Davidson, the Tar Heels also received an outstanding performance from junior forward Justin Jackson, who tied his career high with 27 points and made seven 3-pointers. Jackson (16.4 points) leads four Tar Heels who average double-digit scoring, though North Carolina could be without its No. 2 scorer with point guard Joel Berry II (14.8 points, 4.7 assists) expected to miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. North Carolina needs big man Kennedy Meeks (12.8 points, 9.9 rebounds) to bounce back after a subpar effort with nine points and seven boards against Davidson.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina has made 19 3-pointers in its past two games, its most in back-to-back games since the 2012-13 season.

2. Tennessee is searching for its first four-game win streak in two seasons under Barnes, who has 36 career wins against top-10 opponents.

3. The Volunteers’ bench averages 32.4 points and has outscored the opposing reserves in every game this season.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 83, Tennessee 70