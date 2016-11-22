Preview: Tennessee vs. Oregon

Oregon overcame a terrible start at the Maui Invitational but couldn't come back with a strong finish, dropping the No. 12 Ducks into the consolation round where they will face Tennessee on Tuesday at the Lahaina Civic Center. Oregon missed its first nine shots Monday against Georgetown, rallied back from a 17-point halftime deficit to take a brief lead, but then went silent again in the 65-61 loss - its second in seven days.

The setback was especially frustrating because the Ducks had welcomed back their best player from last season, 6-7 forward Dillon Brooks, who missed the first three games after undergoing offseason foot surgery. Brooks wasn't given much of a chance to factor in the game, however, finishing with eight points and three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench. Tennessee couldn't swing the upset against No. 14 Wisconsin in a tournament-opening game that was very similar to Oregon's loss. The Volunteers also rallied from 17 points down and briefly took the lead in the second half, only to lose their grip on the momentum and fall 74-62.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TENNESSEE (1-2): Shembari Phillips moved into the starting lineup the final 11 games of last season, had a four-game stretch in SEC play in which he averaged 16.3 points, but then faded hard over the final four games of the season - totaling nine points on 3-for-13 shooting. He started slow the first two games of this season as well but looked much better against Wisconsin while scoring 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Robert Hubbs III had a solid game as well with 12 points, but the other three starters combined for nine points on 4-of-14 from the floor, something that needs to improve if the Vols hope to stay with Oregon.

ABOUT OREGON (2-2): A key statistic in Oregon's two losses this season has been its dismal 3-point shooting, most recently a 4-for-17 effort against Georgetown on the heels of their 3-of-21 performance in a loss to Baylor last Tuesday. The starting lineup combined to miss all eight of their attempts from beyond the arc Monday and were 3-for-14 against Baylor. Getting Brooks back to his regular minutes should give the Ducks more respect from long distance, but starting guards Dylan Ennis and Casey Benson need to find their groove after combining to shoot 2-for-21 from deep thus far.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon had fallen from No. 4 to No. 12 in the coaches' poll after last week's loss to Baylor.

2. The Ducks have made at least one 3-pointer in 639 consecutive games dating to Feb. 6, 1997.

3. Tennessee G Detrick Mostella capped last season by averaging 18 points in three SEC tournament games, but had combined for just seven points in 23 minutes in the first two games this season before scoring 12 points, all in the first half, against Wisconsin.

PREDICTION: Oregon 84, Tennessee 79