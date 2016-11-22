Brooks leads Oregon to OT win over Tennessee

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Dillon Brooks had time to drive to the basket, but the Oregon junior elected to pull up for a three-pointer that lifted No. 13 Oregon to a 69-65 overtime win over Tennessee in a consolation game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Brooks hit that three-pointer with 22 seconds left in the extra period to break a 65-65 tie.

"They were bunched in, so I just shot a shot that I have practiced a lot," Brooks said.

Oregon coach Dana Altman admitted he expected Brooks to drive to the hoop.

"I thought he'd drive it, so when he pulled up it was 'No, no ... great shot,'" he said.

Brooks, who played just his second game of the season after recovering from a foot injury, finished with a team-high 17 points for the Ducks. After hitting that three-pointer, he sealed the game with a free throw after grabbing a rebound.

"We are not playing very well so we had to try to find a way to win the game any way we could," Altman said.

Center Chris Boucher added 11 points and five blocks for Oregon, which shot 34 percent from the field. Forward Jordan Bell added nine points and nine rebounds.

Detrick Mostella led Tennessee with 22 points. The Volunteers have lost to No. 16 Wisconsin and 13th-ranked Oregon in Maui.

"We've got a long way to go in this season, so regardless of whether we win or lose, we are going to learn a lot about ourselves here," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.

Oregon (3-2) broke a 32-32 halftime tie by scoring the first nine points of the second half. Guard Dylan Ennis made a three-pointer and Bell had a dunk before Brooks scored to put the Ducks up 39-32. Guard Payton Pritchard added a layup to make it 41-32 as Tennessee went more than five minutes without a point.

Guard Kwe Parker snapped Oregon's run with a basket, but Ennis made a free throw and Pritchard had a three-pointer as the Ducks made it 45-34 with 11:58 left to play.

Tennessee got within 48-40 when guard Jordan Bowden scored, and the Volunteers later cut the lead to 52-47 on two free throws by Bowden. Mostella added a jumper to make the score 53-49 before guard Lamonte Turner made a three-pointer and a jumper to cut the lead to 55-54 with 2:28 left in regulation.

Brooks made a free throw to push the lead to 56-54 before guard Shembari Phillips tied it with two free throws with 30 seconds left. Brooks missed a jumper at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Tennessee guard Robert Hubbs III opened overtime with a basket before Tyler Dorsey answered for Oregon to tie the game. Casey Benson converted a three-point play and Bowden answered with a three-pointer to tie it at 61-61.

Boucher scored for Oregon before forward John Fulkerson, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, made two free throws for Tennessee to tie the game 63-63. Benson made two free throws for Oregon and Fulkerson answered with a dunk.

That set the stage for Brooks' three-pointer.

Ennis opened the game with two free throws and after forward Grant Williams made a free throw for Tennessee, Oregon scored seven points in a row starting with a basket by Dorsey. Boucher converted a three-point play and scored inside again as Oregon went ahead 9-1.

Tennessee (1-3) answered with eight straight points to tie the game 9-9 as Hubbs scored before Mostella made back-to-back three-pointers.

The half ended with score tied 32-32.

NOTES: The only previous meeting between the two teams was on Dec. 29, 1964, in Portland, Ore., when the Volunteers won 70-63. ... Oregon changed its starting lineup for the first time all season as freshman guard Payton Pritchard got the start over junior Casey Benson, who had made 42 consecutive starts. ... Tennessee was without freshman guard Jordan Bone, who injured his foot in Monday's loss to Wisconsin.