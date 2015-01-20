Preview: Tennessee at South Carolina

Upstart Tennessee looks to build on a strong start in conference play when it visits South Carolina on Tuesday. The Volunteers are tied for second place in the SEC, a better-than-expected opening after Donnie Tyndall was hired to replace departed coach Cuonzo Martin. The Gamecocks are near the bottom of the standings and their main focus is halting a 14-game losing streak against Tennessee that dates back to Feb. 17, 2007.

South Carolina has lost three of four games to start SEC play and fell to Auburn 71-68 on Saturday. Coach Frank Martin found plenty of things to be unhappy about but matching a season worst by making just eight free throws ranked pretty high on the annoyance factor. The Volunteers have won seven of their last eight games after posting a 59-51 win over Missouri on Saturday and have won their first two SEC road games for the first time since 2009.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TENNESSEE (11-5, 3-1 SEC): Forward Armani Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds against Auburn for his third double-double of the season and his fourth double-digit rebounding effort. Moore is averaging 9.6 points and a team-leading 7.2 rebounds, and the Volunteers have two double-figure scorers in guards Josh Richardson (15.9) and Kevin Punter (10.2). Tennessee only averages 64.2 points per game but is even better on the defensive end, allowing 62.1 points while racking up 7.8 steals per contest.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (10-6, 1-3): The Gamecocks notched victories over foes like Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Clemson during non-conference play but have struggled in SEC action and haven’t reached 70 points once. Guard Duane Notice – who had 16 points in the loss to Auburn – averages a team-leading 12.4 points but scored in single digits in three straight games before returning to form against the Tigers. Guards Tyrone Johnson and Sindarius Thornwell each average 10.7 points, while forward Laimonas Chatkevicius averages 9.8 points and had 15 points and 10 rebounds against Auburn for his second double-double of the season.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina is 7-2 at home.

2. The Gamecocks are limiting opponents to 35.6 percent shooting from the field.

3. Richardson is seven points away from becoming the 47th Tennessee player to reach 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 64, Tennessee 61