Preview: Tennessee at South Carolina

South Carolina’s recent slide is beginning to feel panic-worthy, and the team needs to stop the bleeding with a win over visiting Tennessee on Saturday. The Gamecocks have lost three straight and four of their last five and can’t afford a loss to a Volunteers team that has struggled to a 2-4 record this month.

The Gamecocks’ February swoon is beginning to feel a lot like last season’s, which cost them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. “We feel like every game is a must-win game, especially with what happened last year,” South Carolina sophomore PJ Dozier told The State newspaper. “Especially down this stretch of dropping a couple of games. It definitely resonates in our mind, and we reflect back. But it’s time to move forward.” The Volunteers’ Tournament hopes are pinned to winning the SEC tournament, and they hope to turn around their recent troubles and build some momentum heading into the postseason. The Gamecocks won the first meeting this season, a 70-60 triumph at Tennessee on Jan. 11, and have claimed two straight and three of the last four in the all-time series.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (15-13, 7-8 SEC): The Volunteers don’t boast much offensive firepower, as senior Robert Hubbs III (14.3 points) and freshman Grant Williams (12.7) are the team’s only double-digit scorers. Williams has been the squad’s top scorer during league play and Admiral Schofield (8.3 points) has averaged a team-high 15 points on 56 percent shooting and six rebounds over his last three games. Tennessee is decent defensively but not strong enough to overcome its lack of scoring prowess.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (20-8, 10-5): The Gamecocks possess the SEC’s leading scorer in Sindarius Thornwell (21.2 points, 7.4 rebounds), who has accounted for 38.9 percent of the team’s scoring over the last five games. The supporting cast hasn’t been as consistent, but backcourt mates Dozier (13.6 points) and Duane Notice (10.4) can put up big numbers while Chris Silva (10.1, 5.6 rebounds) has developed into a solid post player. South Carolina ranks third in the nation in 3-point defense (29.2 percent) but has allowed 36 3-pointers in the last four contests.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina has forced at least 15 turnovers in all but one SEC game while its opponents have averaged 18.3 in conference play.

2. The Vols average 25.9 free-throw attempts per game, with Williams averaging 5.7 trips to the line.

3. Thornwell has scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 74, Tennessee 68