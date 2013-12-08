(Updated: CHANGE Tennessee 22-3 spurt to go up by 20 in 5TH graph)

Tennessee 84, Tennessee Tech 63: Jarnell Stokes recorded his fourth consecutive double-double as the Volunteers downed the visiting Golden Eagles.

Stokes scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Tennessee (6-2), which improved to 51-2 all-time against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference. Jordan McRae added 16 points and Jeronne Maymon chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds in a reserve role for the Volunteers, who won the battle of the boards 43-29.

Jordan Johnson came off the bench to score 15 points and Ty Allen netted 14 for Tennessee Tech (5-6), which has not beaten Tennessee since Dec. 4, 1996. Jeremiah Samarrippas registered 10 points and five assists while Dennis Ogbe grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to go along with nine points.

Samarrippas scored eight early points to give Tennessee Tech a 15-12 lead and the Golden Eagles hit seven of their first eight 3-pointers to extend their advantage to seven with seven minutes left in the first half. Stokes keyed a 10-0 run to put Tennessee ahead by three before the Volunteers settled for a 41-40 edge at the break.

Tennessee opened the second half with a 22-3 spurt to go up by 20 as Tennessee Tech cooled off from beyond the arc. The Vols took their biggest lead of the game at 74-50 after McRae’s triple with over seven minutes remaining and cruised to their third straight victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee turned the ball over three times in the first half before finishing the game with only five giveaways. … The Volunteers are 21-1 all-time against Tennessee Tech. … Tennessee G Josh Richardson scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor.