TCU 75, Tennessee 63

TCU stormed back from a 14-point halftime deficit, outscored Tennessee by 26 points in the second half and cruised to a 75-63 win over the Volunteers in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (11-11) scored the first 10 points of the second half to serve notice to the Volunteers that they were in a battle.

Guard Malique Trent’s free throw with just under eight minutes left, completed the comeback and gave the Horned Frogs a 56-55 lead. TCU opened up a 12-point lead when guard Brandon Parrish sank a jumper at the 2:20 mark.

Trent led TCU with 15 points and Parrish and forward Chris Washburn each scored 14 points. Forward Karviar Shepherd added 13 points.

Guard Kevin Punter led Tennessee (10-12) with 24 points. Forward Amani Moore added 10 points for the Volunteers.

Punter scored 15 first-half points as the Volunteers raced out to the lead.

Moore’s layup gave the Volunteers a 20-18 lead near the midway mark of the first half. From there, Tennessee outscored the Horned Frogs 21-9 to take a 41-27 lead into halftime.

Tennessee held TCU to 25.8 percent from the field in the first half. By the end of the game, the Horned Frogs had made 41.8 percent of their shots.

TCU went to the free-throw line 38 times and sank 24 attempts while Tennessee made 9-of-13.

The Horned Frogs snapped a five-game losing streak.