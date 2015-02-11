Preview: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has made some noise of late, escapingthe SEC basement to post back-to-back wins over Florida (67-61) and SouthCarolina (65-50). And it’s been senior forward James Siakam who’s shown theway, posting scoring and rebounding double-doubles and blocking seven combinedshots in the two contests. Siakam and Co. look to continue their surgeWednesday against visiting in-state rival Tennessee, which has lost four of itslast five games.

“He leads us with his energy, and he leadsus vocally out on the court,” Vanderbilt freshman guard Riley LaChance told reporters of Siakam, the native ofCameroon, following Saturday’s win over the Gamecocks. “The stuff thathe brings to our team, the value of it is unreal. He definitely inspires us,and I think you saw that tonight. Everybody was playing hard, and if everybodyplays as hard as James does we’ll be all right.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (13-9, 5-5 SEC): The Volunteersgot off to a 4-1 start in conference play but have only beaten Auburn sinceJan. 24 to fall back to .500. Six of Tennessee’s SEC games have been decided bysix points or fewer, and that’s certainly reflected in the team’s conference averageswith the Vols scoring 61.3 points per league game while surrendering 61.1.Individually, Josh Richardson (15.6 points), Kevin Punter (10.9) and ArmaniMoore (10.4) are averaging in double figures with the latter also pacing theteam with seven rebounds per outing.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (13-10, 3-7): The Commodores start three freshmen, and they’re starting to come of age after a 1-7 SECstart. LaChance leads all conference freshmen and ranks second on the teambehind Damian Jones (14.8 points) with 12.8 points, while Wade Baldwin IV ispacing SEC first-year players with 4.3 assists. Jones is also averaging ateam-leading 6.6 rebounds for Vanderbilt, which is tops in the league inshooting from the field (46.8 percent) and 3-point range (36.8).

TIP-INS

1. The teams each won on their home floors lastseason, but Tennessee has won six of the last eight meetings overall.

2. The Volunteers have forced each of their lastfour opponents to commit at least 18 turnovers.

3. The season series concludes Feb. 26 in Knoxville.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 70, Tennessee 67