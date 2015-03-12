Preview: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Barring an unlikely four-day title run, Vanderbiltand Tennessee essentially will be looking to pad their NIT resumes Thursday when they square off for the third time this season in asecond-round SEC tournament contest in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The seventh-seededCommodores, who closed the regular season with five straight wins and eight victoriesin their last 10 outings, appear to be in decent shape for an NIT bid at 19-12, but coach Kevin Stallings isn’t takinganything for granted given the unpredictable nature of March. “I feel likewe’ve made a pretty good case with what we’ve done lately, but it’s just relativeto what else is out there,” Stallings told the Nashville Tennessean earlierthis week. “(An NIT bid) would be extremely valuable, especially going forwardfor what this young group will experience.”

At 15-15, meanwhile, the 10th-seededVolunteers need a win to remain a part of the NIT discussion, but they staggeredto the finish in the regular season, losing six of their last seven games.Tennessee, though, split the regular-season series with its in-state rival, withthe Volunteers and Commodores each winning on the other’s home floor. “I think ourteam would be excited to play, regardless of who the opponent was,” Tennesseecoach Donnie Tyndall said at his weekly Monday media luncheon. “I thinkcertainly we all understand that’s a huge game to both fan bases and bothteams, so it will add a little bit to it. I don’t think you hide from that ortry to sugar coat that in any way.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (15-15): Concluding the regularseason at .500 was a success for the Volunteers in that the school was the onlyone of five major-conference programs to finish at least .500 with a first-yearcoaching staff. Senior guard Josh Richardson, who’s averaging a team-high 15.6points and an SEC-leading 2.1 steals, is joined in double figures by ArmaniMoore (10.8 points) and Kevin Punter (10.2). Moore is also averaging ateam-best 6.8 rebounds for Tennessee, which is third in the conference with a plus-1.8turnover margin but ranks in the SEC’s lower half in scoring (62.9 points),field-goal percentage (42.9) and rebounding margin (1.2).

ABOUT VANDERBILT (19-12): The Commodores’ onlylosses since January were three-point setbacks against Tennessee (76-73 inovertime) and Florida (50-47), and they are averaging 74.8 points and shooting50.8 percent from the floor – including 55-of-108 3-pointers – during theircurrent five-game roll. Vanderbilt is one of the nation’s youngest teams withseven of the players in its primary eight-man rotation being either freshmenor sophomores, including leading scorers Damian Jones (14.3 points) and RileyLaChance (12.5). Jones, the squad’s lone first- or second-team All-SECselection, is also averaging a team-leading 6.2 rebounds for the Commodores,who are pacing the SEC in field-goal (47.1 percent) and 3-point (39.3) accuracywhile ranking third in scoring margin (6.5 points).

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt won the last meeting 73-65 inKnoxville on Feb. 26, but Tennessee has prevailed in six of its seven SECtourney meetings with the Commodores.

2. Vanderbilt has reached the SEC tourneysemifinals in four of the last five years, including its championship run in2012.

3. Led by freshman Wade Baldwin IV at 13.4 points,five Commodores are averaging double figures in the team’s current five-gamewin streak.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 69, Tennessee 67