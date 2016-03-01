Preview: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt tries to keep its drive for an NCAA Tournament berth alive when it hosts Tennessee in an SEC contest Tuesday. The Commodores are coming off an upset of Kentucky and are squarely on the bubble for Big Dance consideration, while the Volunteers will need to string together some wins in a hurry to have any hopes for the postseason.

Vanderbilt is having success because of its defense, which holds opponents to 67 points per game and ranks first nationally in 3-point percentage defense, seventh in field goal percentage defense and 16th in blocked shots. Center Damian Jones is really coming on of late, averaging 18.8 points and 10.0 rebounds over the Commodores’ last five contests. Tennessee has been going with a youth movement, with coach Rick Barnes starting three freshmen but getting some good results, with true freshmen accounting for 40 percent of the Volunteers’ points over the last three games. The key for a victory against the Commodores, though, will be the play of senior swingman Armani Moore, who is averaging 12 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (13-16, 6-10 SEC): Barnes has been forced to go to his first-year players because of injuries, including leading scorer Kevin Punter Jr., who won’t play against Vanderbilt - the fourth straight contest he’s missed with a stress fracture in his right foot. Junior guard Robert Hobbs III is up in the air after suffering a bruised knee last week, though Barnes is hopeful to get his third-leading scorer back on the floor. “At some point in time in the South Carolina game (Feb. 24), he bumped knees with somebody,” Barnes told reporters. “When you’re inside, around the basket, shot goes up and guys are backing out, I think that’s what happened.”

ABOUT VANDERBILT (18-11, 10-6): Vanderbilt fans certainly felt the team’s victory over Kentucky was worth celebrating, drawing a $100,000 fine for the school for storming the court afterward. Coach Kevin Stallings has been trying to keep the victory in perspective, knowing that there’s more work to be done for his team to make it to the NCAA Tournament. “If we lose the rest our games, probably not,” Stallings told reporters when asked if the victory clinched a Big Dance berth. “It’s not hard for me to downplay it because I don’t think that this win gets us in. It probably doesn’t guarantee anything.”

TIP-INS

1. The Volunteers are shooting an SEC-best 75.5 percent in conference games.

2. Wade Baldwin IV is tied with Jones for top scoring average among the Commodores with 14.3 points, and was the leading scorer in Vanderbilt’s 88-74 victory over Tennessee on Jan. 20 with 25.

3. Tennessee’s 116 all-time victories over Vanderbilt are its most over any opponent.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 79, Tennessee 64