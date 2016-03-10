Preview: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt might be the hometown favorite at the SEC Tournament this week in Nashville, but the crowd will be divided when the fifth-seeded Commodores take on rival Tennessee in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The 12th-seeded Volunteers set up the in-state showdown with a 97-59 rout of Auburn in the opening game of the tournament Wednesday.

The Commodores are trying to reach the semifinals for the fifth time in the last seven years, but they’ll have to buck an alarming trend – they’re 1-7 against the Volunteers in the SEC tourney. Tennessee claimed a 67-61 win over Vandy in last year’s tournament, but the Commodores swept the season series this year, winning 88-74 at Tennessee on Jan. 20 and 88-69 at home March 1. A win likely would be enough to lock down a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the Commodores, who rank in the top 50 in RPI and strength of schedule. The Volunteers limped into the tournament on a four-game losing streak but looked like a different team Wednesday, shooting 58.6 percent while holding the Tigers to 29.8 percent from the field.

TV: 3:25 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-18): The Volunteers have now won at least one SEC Tournament game in eight of the past nine seasons, and if they continue what they started against Auburn, they could be poised for a deeper run. Even with leading scorer Kevin Punter Jr. done for the season and Robert Hubbs III limited by a knee injury, Tennessee shot a season-best 34-for-58 from the field thanks to Armani Moore going for 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting. With Punter sidelined, the Vols needed someone to step up at the offensive end, and Devon Baulkman and Detrick Mostella did so, combining for 33 points – 16.2 more than their season average.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (19-12): The Commodores are one of the nation’s top defensive teams, ranking in the top 10 nationally in 3-point defense (29.1 percent) and overall field-goal defense (38.6 percent). Boasting a pair of 7-footers in Damian Jones (14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds) and Luke Kornet (9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 blocks), Vanderbilt is capable of dominating the paint at both ends, which should be a major advantage against the undersized Vols. Opponents can’t pack it in to stop the big men, though, or guards Wade Baldwin IV (14.3 points, 5.1 assists) and Matthew Fisher-Davis (9.9 points) can make them pay.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt has made a 3-pointer in 962 consecutive games dating to the inception of the 3-point shot in 1986-87.

2. Tennessee freshman F Admiral Schofield scored 12 points against Auburn, his fourth straight game in double figures.

3. Nine of Vanderbilt’s 11 SEC wins and 16 of its 19 overall victories have come by double digits.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee 72