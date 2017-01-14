Preview: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Following a hard-fought loss to Kentucky, Vanderbilt aims to get back into the win column Saturday against visiting Tennessee. The Commodores trailed the talented Wildcats by two with 17.9 seconds left but ultimately came up short in an 87-81 decision on Tuesday.

"That team did what they wanted against us," Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters. "They missed some open shots. Thank goodness they missed some open shots." The Commodores missed 21 of their 29 attempts from 3-point range but stayed in the game by committing only seven turnvoers and limiting the Wildcats to one 3-pointer. The Volunteers, meanwhile, have lost three in a row and also are without guard Detrick Mostella for the rest of the season. The junior was banned from the team earlier in the week due to a violation of team rules and, without their third-leading scorer, the Volunteers shot under 33 percent in Wednesday's loss to South Carolina.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (8-8, 1-3 SEC): The Volunteers shoot 32.4 percent from 3-point range, factoring in Mostella's 37.1 percent mark and his team-high 26 makes from long range. Top scorers Robert Hubbs III (14.6 points) and Grant Williams (10.8) are a combined 4-of-28 from 3-point range, so that will put more pressure on the remaining shooters. Lamonte Turner, whose 23 made 3s are the highest among active Tennessee players, and Jordan Bowden (20) will need to step it up in Mostella's absence.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (8-8, 2-2): Matthew Fisher-Davis averages a team-high 17 points and has made a squad-best 47 from 3-point range for a Commodores team that shoots 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. Riley LaChance (10.2 points) has knocked down multiple 3-pointers in four straight games and Luke Kornet (12.9) made three 3s for the second straight game in the loss to Kentucky. Jeff Roberson (10.3) was a pleasant surprise against the Wildcats with 19 points, following a tough four-game stretch in which he totaled 23 on 6-of-32 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Hubbs has shot 40 percent or worse in five of his last six games.

2. Bowden is 20-of-21 from the foul line this season.

3. Vanderbilt's top six scorers all shoot at least 70 percent from the free-throw line.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 80, Tennessee 66