Vanderbilt 64, Tennessee 60
February 6, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

Vanderbilt 64, Tennessee 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Stokes rebounds in graph 3)

Vanderbilt 64, Tennessee 60: Rod Odom scored a career-high 26 points and Kyle Fuller added 12 points and 10 assists as the Commodores edged the visiting Volunteers for their fourth straight win.

Odom shot 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range for Vanderbilt (13-8, 5-4 SEC), which snapped a three-game losing streak against Tennessee. James Siakam and Damian Jones added nine points apiece, and Dai-Jon Parker grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Jordan McRae led Tennessee (14-8, 5-4) with 16 points while shooting 3-of-10 from 3-point range. Josh Richardson scored 14 points and Jarnell Stokes recorded his fourth straight double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Vanderbilt shot 60 percent from the field in the first half and led 36-26 at the break, and Shelby Moats scored with 11:29 left to put the Commodores ahead 49-40. McRae sparked Tennessee’s comeback with two 3-pointers over the next three minutes, and Jeronne Maymon tied the game at 53 with 6:35 to play.

Stokes converted two free throws to cut the deficit to 59-56 with 2:36 left, but Odom answered with a 3-pointer and Vanderbilt improved to 12-0 this season when leading with two minutes remaining. The Commodores shot 52.2 percent from the field while holding Tennessee to 37.7 percent.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee, which was 7-of-23 from 3-point range, fell to 14-4 in the month of February under coach Cuonzo Martin. … New Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason and his staff received a standing ovation when they were introduced at halftime. … Odom added five rebounds for the Commodores, who won despite being outrebounded 41-26.

