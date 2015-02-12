FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee 76, Vanderbilt 73 (OT)
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 12, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Tennessee 76, Vanderbilt 73 (OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Tennessee 76, Vanderbilt 73 (OT): Josh Richardsonscored five of his 27 points in overtime, and the visiting Volunteers got agame-tying, buzzer-beating layup from Robert Hubbs III at the end of regulationto help knock off the Commodores.

Armani Moore added 13 points and Derek Reese had12 for Tennessee (14-9, 6-5 SEC), which had lost four of its previous fivegames. The Volunteers, who also received 10 points from Kevin Punter and ninepoints and seven rebounds from Hubbs, hit 8-of-21 from 3-point range and took advantageof Vanderbilt’s 17-of-30 struggles from the free-throw line.

Damian Jones had 16 points and nine rebounds, and James Siakam added14 for Vanderbilt (13-11, 3-8), which had won two straight. Jeff Roberson chippedin 12 points for the Commodores, who shot 49 percent from the field and owned a35-29 rebounding advantage, but saw second-leading scorer Riley LaChance finishwith six points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Richardson hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock wasexpiring to give Tennessee a 70-67 advantage a minute into overtime before Jonesand Siakam answered with back-to-back buckets in close to put the hosts up 73-72.But Vanderbilt then had a turnover and a missed LaChance 3-pointer sandwichedaround a pair of Punter free throws, and Richardson’s offensive rebound andfree throws with 8.6 seconds remaining preceded another LaChance long-rangemiss in the waning seconds.

Tennessee, which led 35-32 at the half, still helda 51-47 advantage with 9:58 to play in regulation when a Matthew Fisher-Davis3-pointer ignited an 8-0 Vanderbilt run to put the hosts on top 55-51 with 6:26to play. The Commodores held a 61-56 lead with 2:40 to go but only hitfour of eight free throws down the stretch, setting up Hubbs’ game-tying, length-of-the-floordrive just before the horn.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee has won seven of thelast nine in the series. … During the last 10 seasons, Tennessee is 43-13against in-state competition. … Vanderbilt will get a chance for revenge whenthe two teams meet again Feb. 26 in Knoxville.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.