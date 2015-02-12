Tennessee 76, Vanderbilt 73 (OT): Josh Richardsonscored five of his 27 points in overtime, and the visiting Volunteers got agame-tying, buzzer-beating layup from Robert Hubbs III at the end of regulationto help knock off the Commodores.

Armani Moore added 13 points and Derek Reese had12 for Tennessee (14-9, 6-5 SEC), which had lost four of its previous fivegames. The Volunteers, who also received 10 points from Kevin Punter and ninepoints and seven rebounds from Hubbs, hit 8-of-21 from 3-point range and took advantageof Vanderbilt’s 17-of-30 struggles from the free-throw line.

Damian Jones had 16 points and nine rebounds, and James Siakam added14 for Vanderbilt (13-11, 3-8), which had won two straight. Jeff Roberson chippedin 12 points for the Commodores, who shot 49 percent from the field and owned a35-29 rebounding advantage, but saw second-leading scorer Riley LaChance finishwith six points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Richardson hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock wasexpiring to give Tennessee a 70-67 advantage a minute into overtime before Jonesand Siakam answered with back-to-back buckets in close to put the hosts up 73-72.But Vanderbilt then had a turnover and a missed LaChance 3-pointer sandwichedaround a pair of Punter free throws, and Richardson’s offensive rebound andfree throws with 8.6 seconds remaining preceded another LaChance long-rangemiss in the waning seconds.

Tennessee, which led 35-32 at the half, still helda 51-47 advantage with 9:58 to play in regulation when a Matthew Fisher-Davis3-pointer ignited an 8-0 Vanderbilt run to put the hosts on top 55-51 with 6:26to play. The Commodores held a 61-56 lead with 2:40 to go but only hitfour of eight free throws down the stretch, setting up Hubbs’ game-tying, length-of-the-floordrive just before the horn.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee has won seven of thelast nine in the series. … During the last 10 seasons, Tennessee is 43-13against in-state competition. … Vanderbilt will get a chance for revenge whenthe two teams meet again Feb. 26 in Knoxville.