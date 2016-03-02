Vanderbilt 86, Tennessee 69

Playing against hated rival Tennessee on Senior Night, it was a super Tuesday for Vanderbilt as the Commodores coasted to an 86-69 win at Memorial Gymnasium.

Guard Wade Baldwin IV had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and was joined by forward Jeff Roberson (14), center Damian Jones (14) and guard Nolan Cressler (11) as double-figure scorers

The Volunteers cut the lead to 59-49 on a pair of free throws from guard Shembari Phillips with 11:02 left, and then the Commodores threw the knockout punch with a 15-0 run in the next 3:38.

Tennessee, playing without its first- and third-leading scorers in injured guards Kevin Punter (22.3 ppg) and Robert Hubbs (10.8), hung with Vanderbilt for a while in spite of being out-manned and out-sized.

The Volunteers successfully slowed the game down and took advantage of cold VU shooting, actually leading 16-15 with 7:47 left in the half when guard Derek Mostella canned a 3 from the left corner.

But Vanderbilt (19-11, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) answered with seven quick points in the next 1:14 on a Roberson lay-up and free throw, a Jones put-back and a contested lay-up from guard Matthew Fisher-Davis in transition.

That was the beginning of a 28-8 run that gave the Commodores a 43-24 lead at the break.

Phillips, a freshman, scored a career-high 23 for UT. Forward Armani Moore added 13 and guard Admiral Schofield, 12, for the Volunteers (13-17, 6-10).