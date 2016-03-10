Tennessee 67, Vanderbilt 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- If Vanderbilt’s postseason bubble bursts, it couldn’t get more heartbreaking than how it happened in a 67-65 loss to Tennessee at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.

With Vanderbilt trailing nearly the entire way, guard Wade Baldwin IV hit a layup as time expired, ostensibly sending the game to overtime.

Instead, the play was reviewed for several minutes, the call was overturned when replays showed the ball didn’t leave Baldwin’s hand in time and the Vols pulled off a huge upset after losing by 14 and 17 points in the teams’ previous meetings.

Tennessee, without leading scorer Kevin Punter, didn’t figure to have much of a chance after playing the late-night game in the tournament opener while Vandy rested.

But the Vols were rolling when guard Detrick Mostella converted a layup, putting Tennessee up 44-30 with 14:18 to play.

Vanderbilt charged back and took the lead on a 3-pointer from the left corner by forward Joseph Toye. The lead changed hands a few times before the Vols seized control down the stretch.

Twice in the final four minutes, Tennessee threw in line drives that just beat the shot clock. One came from Mostella, helping the Vols retake a 58-57 lead, and the other was from guard Robert Hubbs along the right baseline, putting Tennessee up 60-59.

The lead was extended to five with 13.3 seconds left when forward Derek Reese drained two foul shots after the Vols killed the clock while coming up with a loose-ball offensive rebound.

The Vols got 18 points from Mostella, and though they shot just 39.7 percent from the field, played an inspired game from start to finish.

A 17-5 advantage in points off turnovers proved to be the difference for Tennessee.

Baldwin led Vanderbilt with 13 points and eight assists.