EditorsNote: Adding Bone is Nashville native in first graph

Bone, sharp-shooting Tennessee topples Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-- Nashville native Jordan Bone scored 23 points and had five assists as Tennessee shot 58.6 percent from the field in a road win against in-state rival Vanderbilt, 87-75, at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday night.

Guards Admiral Schofield (15), Robert Hubbs III (12) and Lamonte Turner (12) scored in double figures for the Volunteers (9-8, 2-3 Southeastern Conference). Forward Grant Williams had 12 points and added a game-high nine rebounds.

Tennessee seized the lead at 10:40 of the first half when guard Shembari Phillips hit a 3-pointer from the left corner, and the Vols never looked back.

Vanderbilt (8-9, 2-3) started the game in zone, went man-to-man, and then back to zone. Regardless of the look, it couldn't stop the Vols, who got lay-ups and open jumpers from start to finish. Tennessee scored 40 points in the paint, and was 8-of-15 from 3-point range.

The Vols went from five down in the first half to nine up at one point, and wound up with a 39-34 halftime advantage.

Eight Vols scored in the first half, with Schofield (eight) leading the way. Most of Tennessee's points came from point-blank range, as the Vols took it to the basket and converted constantly.

Tennessee had 33 shots from the field at the break compared to Vanderbilt's 18, but, the Vols were charged with 11 fouls to Vanderbilt's three. The Commodores were 13-of-16 from the foul line, while Tennessee didn't attempt a free throw.

Center Luke Kornet led Vandy with 18 points in 38 minutes. Forward Jeff Roberson and guard Matthew Fisher-Davis had 12, while forward Joe Toye and Nolan Cressler each had 10.