Preview: Tennessee at VCU

Shaka Smart begins his sixth and perhaps most promising season at VCU when his 16th-ranked Rams take on Tennessee in the inaugural Veterans Classic at the Naval Academy on Friday. Behind seniors Briante Weber and Treveon Graham, both named to the Atlantic-10 preseason first team, VCU is a unanimous choice to win the conference after finishing second last season. However, the Rams will be without the services of Weber, who is suspended for the opener due to a violation of team rules.

While Smart has established a winning culture in Richmond, first-year head coach Donnie Tyndall will be looking to build off the momentum in Tennessee of a Sweet 16 trip last season under Cuonzo Martin, who left for the California Bears job. However, the Volunteers lost four starters from last season’s 24-win team and Tyndall is hounded by an investigation into financial support for Prop 48 recruits during his time at Southern Miss. Tyndall told a crowd at the Knoxville Quarterback Club this week that he was “very confident that everything is going to be fine,” according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2013-14: 24-13): The Volunteers, who underwent a massive roster makeover once Tyndall arrived, were picked to finish 13th in the 14-team SEC. Among the few significant holdovers is guard Josh Richardson, who ranked third on the squad in scoring last season with a 10.3 average - which included a 19.3 mark in four NCAA Tournament games - and is set to assume point guard duties. Big contributions are also expected from Ian Chiles, a graduate transfer who posted 15.8 points per game at IUPUI last season.

ABOUT VCU (2013-14: 26-9): Smart’s vaunted “Havoc” style of play has yielded a 137-46 record since he took over and his current roster is well-suited for the end-to-end action, most notably Weber, once he returns. Guard Melvin Johnson, who averaged 10.4 points last season, figures to get many of the open 3-pointers that result from the hectic style, and he looks ready to take advantage after making 6-for-8 from long range in an exhibition win over California (Pa.) last Friday. The Rams were 12-for-28 overall from beyond the arc, a fitting start for the A-10’s most prolific 3-point shooting unit in 2013-14.

TIP-INS

1. Weber broke his own school record with 121 steals last season and needs 90 more to establish a Division I record.

2. F Armani Moore led Tennessee with 17 points and seven rebounds in an exhibition win over the University of Pikeville on Monday.

3. Tennessee ranked third in the nation last season in rebound margin (+8.5) but lost its top three rebounders.

PREDICTION: VCU 70, Tennessee 63