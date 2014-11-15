No. 15 VCU rolls past Tennessee

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Virginia Commonwealth Rams played well in spurts, not for long stretches in Friday’s season opener against the Tennessee Volunteers. Still, the Rams did enough good things to pull out a victory.

Guard Melvin Johnson scored a game-high 23 points, 20 in the first half, as the No. 15 Rams took an early lead and rolled to an 85-69 victory over the Volunteers on Friday night in the first game of the Veterans Classic at Navy.

VCU shot just 40 percent from the field and made only 60 percent of its free throws (24-for-40). In addition, the Rams turned it over 18 times and made 28 fouls.

But VCU took the lead for good with a 10-1 first-half run and fought off some Tennessee second-half rallies and earn the win.

“That was one of the weirdest games I have coached at VCU,” Rams coach Shaka Smart said. “A lot of strange twists and turns. I thought our guys responded really well for the first game of the year. We dealt with some adversity.”

Johnson and swingman Treveon Graham came up big. For Johnson, he made nine of 17 from the field and carried the team to a 48-30 halftime lead.

He made several key long shots in that first half against the Tennessee zone to help the Rams take command.

“One of the (best ways) to beat that terrific zone is don’t be hesitant and don’t be on your heels,” Johnson said. “When I had the opportunity, I just shot it. It was just my day.”

Johnson made eight of 10 from the field -- including four of six three-pointers -- in the first half as the Rams took the lead seven minutes into the game and never looked back. The 6-foot-3 guard cooled off in the second half, making just one basket, but it was a three-pointer with 1:55 left that gave VCU an 80-66 lead and locked up the victory.

Graham also stepped up after point guard JeQuan Lewis banged his head on the floor, suffered a concussion midway through the first and never returned.

The 6-foot-6 Graham played four different positions but spent a lot of time at the point and finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and two assists, doing a good job of running the offense.

“I think I had to show leadership when we got a little flustered tonight,” the senior guard/forward said. “(Johnson and I) kind of took the standpoint of just calming everyone down.”

VCU appeared in command starting the second half, but the Volunteers fought back in the final 20 minutes. Tennessee cut the Rams’ lead to eight a few times but couldn’t pull any closer in their season opener and first game under new coach Donnie Tyndall.

”In the first half, we looked tentative, a little but unsure,“ he said. ”I thought we loosened up in the second half.

Guards Josh Richardson and Detrick Mostella led Tennessee with 17 apiece.

But they couldn’t overcome the Rams because of how Johnson carried VCU throughout the first half. He made six of his first seven shots from the field in the opening 20 minutes and had those 20 points at the break.

The junior guard helped the Rams rebound after they lost Lewis with 8:19 left in the first half. Tennessee cut the VCU lead to 28-23 before the Rams took command.

After Graham made a free throw, Johnson scored seven consecutive points. The Rams eventually scored 20 of the final 27 points in the half.

NOTES: This was the first game for new Tennessee head coach Donnie Tyndall. He came to the Vols after two years at Southern Miss, where his teams compiled a record of 56-17 and twice made the NIT quarterfinals. ... G Josh Richardson returns as Tennessee’s leading scorer from last year (10.3 ppg), but he also topped the team in scoring during the pre-season (14.5 ppg). ... For VCU, it’s the second straight year that the No. 15 Rams started the season ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll. They began at No. 14 last year. ...VCU G Treveon Graham was picked as a preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon Basketball magazine. He is the team’s top returning scorer (15.6 ppg last year).