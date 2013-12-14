Preview: Tennessee at Wichita State

Wichita State looks to go 10-0 for the first time in school history when it hosts Tennessee on Saturday in the first of two straight games against Southeastern Conference opponents. The eighth-ranked Shockers, who visit Alabama on Tuesday, won their ninth straight out of the gate with a 71-58 triumph over Oral Roberts last Saturday. It marked the eighth time that Wichita State won by double digits and the seventh time it held an opponent under 70 points.

The Shockers have limited opponents to an average of 60.3 points, which was tied for 11th in the country entering the week. They may be challenged by a Volunteers’ squad that has found its offensive rhythm, averaging 77 points during a three-game win streak that includes runaway victories against Xavier and Wake Forest. Jarnell Stokes recorded his fourth straight double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds in an 84-63 win over Tennessee Tech last Saturday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TENNESSEE (6-2): Stokes is averaging 18.3 points and 11.8 rebounds during his four-game streak of double doubles, with his play on the glass spearheading a dominant effort in that department for the Volunteers. During their three-game run, they have outrebounded opponents by an average of 10.7 boards, grabbing 43 on the offensive end in the process. Tennessee entered the week ranked 12th in the country in rebounding margin, while Wichita State ranked 24th.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (9-0): In the win over Oral Roberts, the Shockers got their running game in gear, most notably in the second half, when they produced 49 points. Wichita State finished with a 14-0 advantage in fast-break points and a 42-12 margin in points in the paint, both indications of some easy buckets. Cleanthony Early finished in double figures for the ninth time in as many games with a team-high 16 points.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has started 9-0 multiple times, including last season en route to a Final Four berth.

2. Tennessee leading scorer G Jordan McRae (18.8) had 17 in a 69-60 win over Wichita State at home last season.

3. The game will be the only one the Shockers play this season at INTRUST Bank Arena, another Wichita venue about five miles off campus.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 77, Tennessee 70