No. 8 Wichita State 70, Tennessee 61: Tekele Cotton scored all 19 of his points in the second half as the host Shockers improved to 10-0 for the first time in school history.

Cleanthony Early finished with 13 points for Wichita State, which avenged a loss at Tennessee last season that prevented it from going 10-0. Darius Carter had 11 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.

Jordan McRae scored 26 points for Tennessee (6-3). His fellow starters combined to go 8-for-24 from the floor.

Neither team led by more than four points until Cotton tipped in a miss to give Wichita State a 39-34 lead with 15 minutes left. Jarnell Stokes had a dunk and a three-point play to lift Tennessee into a three-point advantage midway through the second half before Cotton had 11 points - including two after a blocked shot - in a 17-5 surge that gave the Shockers control.

The Volunteers got within seven on McRae’s 3-pointer with just under two minutes left but could not get any closer. Tennessee was 15-for-24 from the line in its lowest-scoring effort this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita State started 9-0 four times previously. ... F Jeronne Maymon had nine points and nine rebounds for Tennessee. ... The Shockers play another Southeastern Conference opponent Tuesday when they visit Alabama.