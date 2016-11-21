Preview: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Tennessee corrected its shooting woes from 3-point distance in its most recent game, Wisconsin did not, forcing the No. 11 Badgers to try again Monday against the Vols in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Wisconsin shot 11-for-39 from 3-point range in a 79-67 loss Tuesday at No. 20 Creighton, then 5-of-19 in a 69-51 win Thursday against Chicago State, dropping the Badgers to 31 percent on the season.

Tennessee shot 1-for-16 from deep in an 82-69 loss to Chattanooga in the season opener Nov. 11, but returned to the floor Tuesday and finished 8-of-19 on 3s in a 103-94 win against Appalachian State. The small gym at the Lahaina Civic Center often bodes well for skilled 3-point shooters, and the player that really needs to locate his stroke for Wisconsin is Bronson Koenig, who shot 40.5 percent from long range two years ago and 39 percent last season, but has made just 8-of-29 through the first three games this fall (37.6 percent). Nigel Hayes, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, and fellow starter Zak Showalter should be looking for bounce-back performances after combining to shoot 1-for-13 against Chicago State, a big reason the Cougars were able to hang around so long. With so many Badgers coming off below average performances, Tennessee can't afford to give up easy transition points, as occurred with several of their 18 turnovers against Chattanooga.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2-1): Ethan Happ hasn't been as busy on the offensive end as he was last season, when the 6-10 sophomore center averaged 12.4 points and 8.7 field goal attempts, but he's been just as consistent. He's scored either seven or eight points in each of the first three games, taking no more than six shots and converting 11-for-15 overall. Look for the Panthers to get Happ more involved on the offensive end against Tennessee, especially if the perimeter shooters continue to struggle.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (1-1): Robert Hubbs III hasn't lived up to the expectations he carried out of high school four years ago, when he wore a five-star rating from the major recruiting services and was considered one of the nation's top five shooting guards in the class of 2013. Hubbs didn't average double figures in scoring until his junior season at Tennessee, when his 3-point shooting attempts and percentage plummeted. He continues to redefine his game and focus more on slashing, a trend that paid off against Appalachian State, when he scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting, missing his only 3-point attempt.

TIP-INS

1. Rick Barnes is the first coach to take teams from three different schools to the Maui Invitational (Providence, Texas, Tennessee).

2. Tennessee sophomore F Admiral Schofield is the younger brother of former Wisconsin and NFL player O'Brien Schofield.

3. Tennessee freshman G Jordan Bone scored 21 points in the season opener, the most in a freshman's debut at the school since Cornelius Jackson scored 23 against Morehead State on Nov. 24, 1996.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 89, Tennessee 77