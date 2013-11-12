Preview: Tennessee at Xavie

Tennessee has won 14 consecutive season openers, but the Volunteers won’t have the luxury of being eased into the season when they travel to Xavier on Tuesday. The Musketeers are coming off an 83-59 victory over Gardner-Webb on Friday in the program’s first game as a member of the new-look Big East. The win was Xavier’s 24th season-opening victory in a row and pushed the Musketeers’ record to 83-12 against non-conference opponents at the Cintas Center.

Tuesday’s contest marks the return of Volunteers forward Jeronne Maymon, who missed all of last season with a knee injury after being the team’s MVP in 2011-12. The fifth-year senior led the team in scoring (14.2) and rebounding (7.9) during SEC play that season and said he grew as a player during his year off. “I don’t have as much on-court experience as other seniors, but I’ll tell you I gained a lot of knowledge just being on the bench as far as slowing the game down and getting the mental part,” Maymon told NBCSports.com.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2012-13: 20-13, 11-7 SEC): With a healthy Maymon playing alongside All-SEC forward Jarnell Stokes (12.3 point, 9.5 rebounds), coach Cuonzo Martin said he has one of the best frontcourt duos in the country. Others have taken notice, too, as the Volunteers placed third in the SEC preseason poll and fell just outside the initial USA Today Coaches Poll. The big question is the team’s inexperience at point guard, with freshman Darius Thompson projected to start.

ABOUT XAVIER (1-0): The Musketeers dominated all facets against the overmatched Runnin’ Bulldogs in their opener, leading by 19 at halftime and holding a 45-27 rebounding advantage. Center Matt Stainbrook, a transfer from Western Michigan, led a balanced attack with 13 points and 12 rebounds in his Xavier debut. The team’s health was the only area of concern - guard Myles Davis (knee) and forward Justin Martin (head) both left early, and point guard Dee Davis sat out with a concussion.

TIP-INS

1. The teams might meet again later this month. They are playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, and if they each win (or lose) their tournament opener they will play Nov. 29.

2. Tennessee leads the series 11-4.

3. Xavier G Semaj Christon, who led the team with 14 points in the opener, has scored in double digits in 20 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 68, Xavier 65