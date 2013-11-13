(Updated: DELETES extra word “points” in 4th graph)

Xavier 67, Tennessee 63: Semaj Christon scored 18 points as the host Musketeers handed the Volunteers their first loss in their past 15 season openers.

Christon was 7-of-13 from the field and Matt Stainbrook had 12 points and nine rebounds for Xavier (2-0), which opened the season with an 83-59 victory over Gardner-Webb. Myles Davis scored 13 points, including the team’s only two 3-pointers as the Musketeers went 2-of-8 from long range.

Jordan McRae scored 23 points and Josh Richardson added 13 for Tennessee (0-1). Senior forward Jeronne Maymon, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, had seven points and 10 rebounds - seven on the offensive end.

Tennessee’s Antonio Barton scored all 10 of his points in the second half, and his 3-pointer with 13:05 remaining pulled the Volunteers within 39-37. Davis answered with a 3-pointer of his own, and the Musketeers went ahead by as much as 60-50 with 2:40 remaining before having to withstand another rally by the Volunteers that made it a two-point game again in the closing seconds.

The Volunteers came out ice cold, hitting only one of their first 17 shots from the field as the Musketeers raced out to a 14-4 lead. Xavier led 27-20 at halftime, with McRae’s 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting - the rest of the team was 3-of-20 - keeping Tennessee within striking distance.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams struggled from the free-throw line, with Tennessee going 7-of-19 and Xavier 13-of-24. … Christon has scored in double digits in 21 straight games. … The teams might meet again later this month. They are both playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, and if they each win (or lose) their tournament opener they will play Nov. 29.