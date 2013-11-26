Preview: Tennessee State at Auburn

Auburn looks to roll off its third straight victory and move to 4-1 on the season when it hosts winless Tennessee State on Tuesday. After a 111-92 setback to Northwestern State on Nov. 15, the Tigers have gotten back on track with consecutive wins over Jacksonville State and Murray State. Chris Denson’s 23 points paced Auburn against Murray State on Saturday and it was the senior’s third game with 20 or more in four tries this season.

“I just think it’s my mindset,” Denson told the Opelika-Auburn News about his early season success. “I have the mindset that no one can stop me on the court.” It could also be the lack of distractions as compared to last year, when Denson missed seven games to suspension and four more to injury. Tennessee State’s hopes of avoiding its first 0-7 start since 1999-2000 are a bit of a tall order as the Tigers have lost by an average of 16 points per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TENNESSEE STATE (0-6): The Tigers have been dominated this season, with a 75-70 loss to Lipscomb on Nov. 18 their only single-digit margin of defeat. Tennessee State has not outrebounded any of its opponents, though it did match Western Michigan’s total of 37 boards. Patrick Miller leads the Tigers at 22.2 points per game, accounting for 36 percent of the team’s total offense.

ABOUT AUBURN (3-1): Denson’s 21.8 points per game lead all SEC scorers and KT Harrell’s 18.3 are good for a share of sixth in the conference. The Tigers have allowed 71.5 points per game and have been victimized from long range, with opponents connecting on 40.2 percent of their 3-point attempts. Seven-foot center Asauhn Dixon-Tatum has been a force in the paint for Auburn, leading the team with 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn is 33-3 all-time against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference and won its only previous meeting against Tennessee State 89-56 in 2006.

2. Tennessee State experiences quite a drop-off in scoring after Miller’s team-leading totals, with M.J. Rhett’s 10.5 points per game good for second on the team and no other player averaging double figures.

3. Dixon-Tatum’s 2.3 blocks trail only LSU’s Jordan Mickey (4.8) and Missouri’s Aaron Jones (2.7) in the conference.

PREDICTION: Auburn 91, Tennessee State 67