Preview: Tennessee State at Tennessee

Tennessee will try to extend its winning streak to three games when it hosts Tennessee State on Friday. TheVolunteers have played well in their two home games and are comingoff a 26-point rout of The Citadel. The Tigers are looking to avoidtheir first 0-6 start since the 1999-00 season.

Guard Jordan McRae has been theleader for the Volunteers this season, leading the team with 20.3 points per game. Tennessee can bomb away from long range, hitting44.4 percent as a team from 3-point range, which ranks 23rd nationally. The Tigers also rely on a high-scoring guard, withPatrick Miller scoring 22.6 points a game, which is 37 percent ofTennessee State’s scoring on the young season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TENNESSEE STATE (0-5):After four straight double-digit losses, Tennessee State fell by fiveto Lipscomb in its most recent outing. But Tigers coach TravisAlexander wasn’t in the mood for moral victories. “If you look at the tale ofthe tape, you can blame it on free throws,” Alexander told theTennessean about Lipscomb’s 50-28 advantage in free-throw attempts.“We had too many fouls, and we put them in a position to step upand take the advantage.”

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-1): TheVolunteers have a solid starting five — a unit that has scored 80.3percent of the team’s points — but coach Cuonzo Martin wants hisbench to step forward a bit more. For Tennessee to compete in SECplay, Martin sees the reserves as the key. “We still have a ways togo so we can solidify those wins coming off the bench and right nowit’s kind of a feel thing,” Martin said. “We need to count onguys 15-20 minutes a night consistently.”

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee State is 1-20all-time against teams from the SEC, with the only win coming in2011-12 over South Carolina.

2. Vols F Jeronne Maymon isaveraging 4.3 offensive rebounds a game this season.

3. Tennessee leads the all-timeseries between the teams 3-0.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 82,Tennessee State 67