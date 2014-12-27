Preview: Tennessee State at Tennessee

Tennessee’s frontcourt remains a concern, but Devon Baulkman is doing his best to help restore calm. The junior college transfer has made a strong case for extra playing time heading into Saturday’s game against visiting Tennessee State, which has lost nine straight. Baulkman, a versatile 6-5 guard, scored a career-high 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in a breakout performance Monday as the Volunteers rolled to a 64-54 win over Mercer.

The Volunteers figure to struggle in SEC play following the recent transfer of Dominic Woodson and the loss of Jabari McGhee for the next 6-8 weeks due to a foot injury, but coach Donnie Tyndall remains optimistic. While forwards Willie Carmichael III, Armani Moore and Derek Reese have played well, the team’s lack of depth means all three need to stay out of foul trouble. The Volunteers should have little trouble against the Tigers, who are averaging 59.8 points on 39.3 percent shooting.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE STATE (2-10): Guards Jay Harris and Marcus Roper average a combined 22.1 points for the Tigers, who have lost their first seven road games - including Sunday’s 65-47 setback to Middle Tennessee. Coach Dana Ford’s team has scored over 60 points just once during its nine-game losing streak, which began with a 78-46 defeat against Vanderbilt on Nov. 23. The Tigers’ top post player is 6-9 freshman forward Christian Mekowulu, who averages a team-high 6.9 rebounds.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (6-4): Josh Richardson, Kevin Punter and Moore each are averaging in double figures for the Volunteers, who have had seven different starting lineups through 10 games. Richardson, a second-team preseason All-SEC selection, has picked up where he left off last season by averaging 16.3 points on 48 percent shooting. Point guard Ian Chiles, who missed seven games due to nagging injuries, began working his way back into Tyndall’s rotation by playing eight minutes against Mercer.

TIP-INS

1. Moore scored nine points in Tennessee’s 88-67 win over the Tigers on Nov. 22, 2013.

2. The Volunteers are 5-0 this season when holding their opponent under 60 points.

3. Tennessee State, which went 5-25 last season, was picked to finish last in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 76, Tennessee State 57