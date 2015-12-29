Preview: Tennessee State at Tennessee

The non-conference portion of the schedule comes to an end for Tennessee, which needs a win over visiting Tennessee State on Tuesday to go into SEC play above .500. Coach Rick Barnes’ squad has been perfect at home and will look to remain that way when it faces the Tigers, who are coming off a loss to Illinois State that snapped their seven-game winning streak.

The Volunteers are paced offensively by guard Kevin Punter, who ranks second in the SEC with an average of 22.1 points. But Punter isn’t their only offensive weapon, as Armani Moore is averaging 15.6 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds, while Robert Hubbs III (13.4 points) and Devon Baulkman (11) also are dangerous. Keron DeShields leads Tennessee State at 16.1 points, although he came off the bench in the loss to Illinois State. Wayne Martin is averaging a double-double with 13.4 points and 11.1 rebounds despite starting only half of the team’s games.

ABOUT TENNESSEE STATE (9-3): One of the big reasons for Tennessee State’s quick start is junior guard Tahjere McCall, who is in his first season with the team after transferring from Niagara. McCall averaged 7.5 points in his sophomore season at Niagara but has increased his production to 11.8 this campaign after sitting out 2014-15, giving coach Dana Ford a versatile player on which to lean. “He can do that because of his skill set,” Ford told reporters about McCall, who also averages 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. “He does so many different things so well.”

ABOUT TENNESSEE (6-5): While his team has struggled a bit in non-conference play, Barnes is happy with how the players have come together and seem to be developing chemistry. Early-season losses often can result in bickering between teammates, but Barnes believes his squad has remained united during the less-than-stellar start to the campaign. “You never really know what personality your team will take on as the season goes on,” he told reporters. “This has been a good group of guys to be around. I think they understand we do have some weaknesses that we have to work hard to overcome - lack of size, we have to get better defensively, there’s no doubt.”

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee State’s all-time record against teams currently in the SEC is 1-31, with the lone win coming in November 2011 at South Carolina.

2. Defense is a big key to Tennessee’s success, as the Volunteers have allowed 70.8 points per game in their six wins compared to 80.8 in their losses.

3. The Volunteers rank second in the SEC and eighth nationally with 6.3 blocks per game, led by Moore’s 1.9 average.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 78, Tennessee State 69