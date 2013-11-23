Tennessee 88, Tennessee State 67

(Updated: UPDATED rebounding stats in 2nd graph.)

Tennessee 88, Tennessee State67: Jordan McRae poured in 25 points to lead the Volunteers to theirthird straight victory, a home rout of the Tigers.

Jarnell Stokes added 16 pointsand eight rebounds for Tennessee (3-1), which outrebounded TennesseeState 36-20. Robert Hubbs III had 10 points for the Volunteers, whoshot 55.4 percent from the field as a team.

Tennessee State (0-6) was led byPatrick Miller’s 20 points and six assists. M.J. Rhett chipped inwith 14 points while Jay Harris added 12.

Tennessee State trailed by justone with just under 14 minutes to play in the first half when the Volunteerswent on a 13-2 run, punctuated by a McRae dunk with just undereight minutes to go. The Tigers were able to stay close the rest ofthe half, trailing by eight at the break.

The lead was down to six just2:30 into the second half when Tennessee again went on a run, withMcRae scoring eight points in a 12-2 streak. The Tigers never gotcloser than 13 the rest of the way, as the Vols slowly pushed thelead to as much as 21.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee GDarius Thompson had five steals and seven assists off the bench. …The Volunteers entered the game shooting 44.4 percent from 3-pointrange on the year, then went out and shot 44.4 percent on 3-pointers.… Tennessee improved to 4-0 against Tennessee State.