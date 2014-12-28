FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee 67, Tennessee State 46
December 28, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Tennessee 67, Tennessee State 46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS 17 to 16 in graph 3)

Tennessee 67, Tennessee State 46: Kevin Punter scored 18 points while Josh Richardson contributed 16 points and eight assists as the Volunteers handed the visiting Tigers their 10th straight loss.

Robert Hubbs III scored a season-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Armani Moore grabbed 11 rebounds for Tennessee (7-4), which outscored the Tigers 25-6 over the final 12:49 and won for the fifth time in its last six games. The Volunteers made 13 of their season-high 29 attempts from beyond the arc and won their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Marcus Roper led Tennessee State (2-11) with 16 points, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, while Jay Harris added 15 points on five 3-pointers. Darreon Reddick added seven points but committed seven of the Tigers’ 16 turnovers.

Tennessee led by as many as 14 in the first half before the Tigers closed on a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to 29-26 at the break. Harris drained a 3-pointer to put Tennessee State ahead 38-37 with 14:33 left before the Volunteers took control with a 16-2 run over the next seven minutes.

Tennessee State, which has scored more than 60 points once during its 10-game losing streak, pulled within 55-43 on Harris’ 3-pointer with just under seven minutes left. The Tigers tired down the stretch, however, and Richardson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Volunteers’ lead to 61-43 with just over three minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee, which held a 25-0 edge in points off turnovers, improved to 55-2 all-time against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference. … Punter was 7-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range. … Tennessee State was 11-of-23 from 3-point range but 1-of-5 from the foul line.

