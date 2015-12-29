Tennessee 74, Tennessee State 69

Guard Kevin Punter scored 23 points, and Tennessee stormed from behind in the final minutes to beat Tennessee State 74-69 on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Guard Detrick Mostella came off the bench to score 16 points for the Volunteers (7-5), who have won six straight games. Tennessee improved to 7-0 at home under first-year coach Rick Barnes.

Tennessee State closed out the first half with a 10-3 run and took a 43-36 lead into halftime. The Tigers (9-4) led for much of the second half and were ahead 57-51 with 9:54 to play, before Tennessee mounted its run.

Mostella hit a 3-pointer and followed with a dunk that cut the deficit to 64-63 with 4:34 to play, and Punter made some clinching free throws in the final seconds for the Vols.

Forward Wayne Martin scored 19 points, and guard Keron Deshields added 13 points for the Tigers, who were looking for their first win over the Volunteers in six tries.

Tennessee forward Armani Moore recorded three blocks in the game to reach 100 blocks for his career.