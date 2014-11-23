Preview: Tennessee State at Vanderbilt

Sophomore center Damian Jones is off to a strong start while leading a young Vanderbilt team to a pair of wins, scoring 45 points combined inside and outside. The 6-10 Jones, who has drained 18-of-28 shots, looks to remain hot when the Commodores welcome Tennessee State on Sunday night. “We have a lot of plays designed to get the ball to the post,” Jones told reporters after beating Lipscomb 72-62 on Thursday. “It just keeps me going, keeps my energy high, and gets me involved.”

Vanderbilt is rebuilding with six freshmen and five are averaging at least five points in the first two games, led by guard Riley LaChance (11.0). Coach Kevin Stallings said every day is a learning experience for his youthful squad and Jones told reporters the freshmen “are coming along well and making huge strides.” Tennessee State, which finished 5-25 a season ago, has depth concerns and begins a stretch of nine road games in its next 10 outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT TENNESSEE STATE (2-1): The Tigers suited up only eight players against Southern Illinois on Tuesday in their only loss due to injuries and played the final 1:47 with four players on the court after four fouled out. Xavier Richards recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds as Tennessee State responded with a 75-60 win over Fisk two days later. Jay Harris leads the Tigers at 16.7 points per contest and freshman Darreon Reddick has shown promise while averaging 11 points and making 13-of-21 shots.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-0): Freshman guard Wade Baldwin IV has made 9-of-11 shots in his first two collegiate games while scoring 20 points and dishing out eight assists combined. Fellow rookie Jeff Roberson, a 6-6 forward, has helped inside while grabbing 14 total rebounds -- second-most on the team behind Jones (18). The Commodores hope to extend defenses and open up more room for Jones in the lane by making 3-pointers and have converted 13-of-37 from behind the arc in their first two contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores have won all seven previous meetings, including the last in 2009 by a count of 84-71.

2. Tennessee State, which lost its top three scorers from last season’s squad, was picked last in the Ohio Valley Conference East Division in a preseason poll.

3. Vanderbilt has made at least one 3-pointer in 898 straight contests, including every game since the line was implemented in 1986-87.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 78, Tennessee State 58