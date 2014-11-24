Vanderbilt 78, Tennessee State 46: Luke Kornet recorded a career-high 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as the Commodores pulled away from the visiting Tigers.

Freshman Riley LaChance contributed 13 points while Damian Jones chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Vanderbilt (3-0), which shot 60.9 percent from the field. Freshman Wade Baldwin IV had eight points and 10 assists and the Commodores made 9-of-19 from 3-point range.

Charles Tucker scored nine points while Xavier Richards, Demontez Loman and Darreon Reddick added seven apiece for Tennessee State (2-2), which has lost all eight meetings with Vanderbilt. The Tigers were held to 32.7 percent shooting from the field and made only 10-of-23 free throws.

Tennessee State scored eight straight to pull within four before the Commodores ran off the final 14 points of the first half, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Kornet for a 38-20 lead. Kornet hit all six of his shots and scored 14 in the opening 20 minutes, including two early dunks, while Vanderbilt had 10 assists on 12 baskets.

Kornet drained consecutive 3-pointers to push the lead to 24 early in the second half and his dunk gave the Commodores a 53-28 lead with a little over 13 minutes to go. Vanderbilt continued to add to its lead as freshman Shelton Mitchell made an impact, finishing with seven points and seven assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Commodores made at least one 3-pointer for the 899th straight game and join UNLV and Princeton as the only Division I teams to make at least one from behind the arc in every game played since the line was implemented in 1986-87. … Tennessee State G Jay Harris, the leading scorer over the first three games, was suspended for the first half for violating team rules and finished with four points. … Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings improved to 200-59 at Memorial Gym, the Commodores’ home court.