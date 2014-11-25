Preview: Tennessee State at Virginia

Virginia looks to extend its home winning streak to 15 games when the seventh-ranked Cavaliers face Tennessee State for the first time Tuesday. The Cavaliers are 4-0 for the first time since winning their first five games of the 2007-08 season, and they’ve won each contest by at least 17 points. The game is part of the Barclays Center Classic, which the Cavaliers opened with a 67-39 win over Norfolk State on Nov. 16 while Tennessee State lost 78-46 at Vanderbilt in its tourney opener Sunday.Virginia remained unbeaten with a 59-42 win over George Washington on Friday, a game in which the Cavaliers trailed by four at halftime before outscoring the Colonials 37-16 after the break. “You can’t expect to start a game with that kind of (impatient) mindset offensively, or you will be in trouble and we were,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “That is not the type of basketball we are trying to attain, and we need to learn from that or it will be a problem.” The Tigers likely will be overmatched: both their wins came against NAIA teams, and they lost their two games against NCAA Division I competition by an average of 24.5 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT TENNESSEE STATE (2-2): The Tigers have four players averaging double-digit scoring, but no one reached double figures against Vanderbilt. Jay Harris has led the way with 13.5 points per game, and Xavier Richards (11 points, eight rebounds) is the team’s top post threat. The Tigers shot 32.7 percent against the Commodores and were 2-for-12 from 3-point range, a figure they will have to improve dramatically to hang with Virginia.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (4-0): The Cavaliers once again are one of the top defensive teams in the nation, holding opponents to 29.4 percent from the floor. Junior guard Justin Anderson has led or tied for the team lead in scoring in each game and is averaging a career-high 16 points while shooting 10-for-17 from 3-point range. Backcourt mate Malcolm Brogdon, a preseason All-ACC pick, is another solid offensive player at 13 points per game, and forward Anthony Gill (10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds) is the Cavaliers’ go-to post player.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won 13 of the 14 games during its home winning streak by double digits.

2. The Cavaliers have held 28 consecutive opponents under 50 percent shooting.

3. Virginia faces La Salle in the next round of the Barclays Center Classic on Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y., while Tennessee State takes on St. Peter’s the same night.

PREDICTION: Virginia 76, Tennessee State 51