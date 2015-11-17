Air Force 80, Tennessee Tech 70

Forward Hayden Graham hit a 3-pointer with 6:26 remaining to put Air Force ahead to stay en route to an 80-70 non-conference victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday night in Colorado Springs.

The Falcons (1-1) blew a 13-point halftime lead and fell behind by a point before Graham hit his trey, ending a 2 1/2-minute drought by the teams.

Air Force lost its opener at Southern Illinois after blowing an eight-point lead but was able to overcome the second-half collapse Monday.

Falcons guard Trevor Lyons scored 18 points and added four assists and four steals. Graham finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and guard CJ Siples came off the bench to score 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Guard Torrance Rowe led the Golden Eagles (1-1) with 18 points and four assists. Forward Anthony Morse posted 14 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Hakeem Rogers came off the bench to provide 13 points.

Air Force shot 59.2 percent from the field, allowing the Falcons to overcome 19-of-32 free-throw shooting and 3-of-12 3-point shooting. The Falcons’ defense limited the Golden Eagles to 32.3 percent accuracy overall from the floor, 24.1 on 3-pointers.

Graham had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Lyons 18 points and eight boards in the loss at Southern Illinois.