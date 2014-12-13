Preview: Tennessee Tech at Alabama

Alabama faces its toughest challenge Tuesday against nationally-ranked Wichita State - and it will look to use Saturday’s home encounter with Tennessee Tech as a tuneup. The Crimson Tide are coming off a 97-84 loss to Xavier and have had seven days to mull over a defeat in which they allowed the Musketeers to shoot 56.6 percent. Alabama is 4-0 at home, with three of those wins coming by double digits.

While Alabama aims to remain unbeaten at Coleman Coliseum, the Golden Eagles will try to break their road goose-egg. Tennessee Tech led briefly in the second half against Tulane in their previous road tilt Nov. 30 but surrendered eight quick points en route to a 73-68 loss. The Golden Eagles overcame that setback, getting 31 points and 10 rebounds from Dwan Caldwell to defeat Lipscomb 84-79 before trouncing Hiwassee College 87-48.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network +

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH (5-3): Caldwell was given most of the night off against Hiwassee, playing just 12 minutes after racking up a season-high 34 in the victory over Lipscomb. The 6-8 senior ranks second on the team in scoring (13.7 points) to junior center Charles Jackson, who averages 14.6 points to go along with 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Jackson has been the team’s most consistent threat on both ends of the floor, having racked up seven double-doubles through eight contests.

ABOUT ALABAMA (5-2): Crimson Tide senior guard Levi Randolph has been one of the top non-Kentucky players in the SEC to date, averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 55.3 percent shooting from the field. Randolph wasn’t at his best last time out - scoring 15 points and failing to pull down a rebound - but still shot an efficient 5-of-7 from the floor. Ricky Tarrant (15.3 points) and Rodney Cooper (11.6) round out a balanced scoring attack, with Tarrant leading the way with 23 points against the Musketeers.

TIP-INS

1. Randolph has connected on 41-of-42 free-throw attempts.

2. Jackson has shot better than 62 percent from the floor in five of his last six games.

3. F Jimmie Taylor has nine of the Crimson Tide’s 21 blocked shots.

PREDICTION: Alabama 88, Tennessee Tech 71