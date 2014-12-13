FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Tennessee Tech at Alabama
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 14, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Tennessee Tech at Alabama

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Alabama faces its toughest challenge Tuesday against nationally-ranked Wichita State - and it will look to use Saturday’s home encounter with Tennessee Tech as a tuneup. The Crimson Tide are coming off a 97-84 loss to Xavier and have had seven days to mull over a defeat in which they allowed the Musketeers to shoot 56.6 percent. Alabama is 4-0 at home, with three of those wins coming by double digits.

While Alabama aims to remain unbeaten at Coleman Coliseum, the Golden Eagles will try to break their road goose-egg. Tennessee Tech led briefly in the second half against Tulane in their previous road tilt Nov. 30 but surrendered eight quick points en route to a 73-68 loss. The Golden Eagles overcame that setback, getting 31 points and 10 rebounds from Dwan Caldwell to defeat Lipscomb 84-79 before trouncing Hiwassee College 87-48.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network +

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH (5-3): Caldwell was given most of the night off against Hiwassee, playing just 12 minutes after racking up a season-high 34 in the victory over Lipscomb. The 6-8 senior ranks second on the team in scoring (13.7 points) to junior center Charles Jackson, who averages 14.6 points to go along with 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Jackson has been the team’s most consistent threat on both ends of the floor, having racked up seven double-doubles through eight contests.

ABOUT ALABAMA (5-2): Crimson Tide senior guard Levi Randolph has been one of the top non-Kentucky players in the SEC to date, averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 55.3 percent shooting from the field. Randolph wasn’t at his best last time out - scoring 15 points and failing to pull down a rebound - but still shot an efficient 5-of-7 from the floor. Ricky Tarrant (15.3 points) and Rodney Cooper (11.6) round out a balanced scoring attack, with Tarrant leading the way with 23 points against the Musketeers.

TIP-INS

1. Randolph has connected on 41-of-42 free-throw attempts.

2. Jackson has shot better than 62 percent from the floor in five of his last six games.

3. F Jimmie Taylor has nine of the Crimson Tide’s 21 blocked shots.

PREDICTION: Alabama 88, Tennessee Tech 71

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.