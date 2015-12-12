Preview: Tennessee Tech at Arkansas

Three-point shooting has been a strength for Arkansas this season, and the Razorbacks will likely use that weapon again Saturday night when they host Tennessee Tech in their bid to win two straight for the first time. Dusty Hannahs is shooting 50 percent from 3-point range and Anthlon Bell is at 43.9, ranking first and second in the SEC in 3-pointers made.

Hannahs has been better than expected after sitting out last season following his transfer from Texas Tech, where he spent his freshman year. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 18.3 points and also shooting 97.2 percent from the free throw line, which leads the nation among qualified players. Just as impressive, Hannahs has been coming off the bench the last six games and his three 20-point games as a reserve is one short of the most in a season by an Arkansas player since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992. Tennessee Tech should provide a good test as the Golden Eagles have won six straight, though Arkansas will represent a major step up in competition.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network.

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH (7-2): The Golden Eagles have a bona fide scoring threat in 6-1 guard Torrance Rowe, who’s averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 assists. Rowe takes half his shots from 3-point range, but has only made one-third of his attempts, something that needs to improve if he hopes to keep Tennessee Tech close against Arkansas. Ryan Martin gives the Golden Eagles a capable big body in the post, and the 6-9, 225-pound Brit is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds, producing double-doubles in the last two games.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (4-4): Hannahs and Bell will likely be asked to slow Rowe, and Moses Kingsley can be expected to ride the hip of Martin. Kingsley, at 6-10, 230 pounds, is averaging 15.9 points and 9.5 rebounds but has struggled with foul trouble this season and has reached his max three times already. As a result, the Razorbacks have been forced to play backup forward Willy Kouassi more than they’d planned, but he’s responded by shooting a combined 8-for-11 in the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. The Arkansas record for best free throw shooting percentage in a season is 95.2 by Charles Tatum during the 2000-01 campaign.

2. The Razorbacks are shooting 74.8 percent from the line as a team, which would be the program’s best percentage since the 1977-78 season.

3. Arkansas and Michigan State are the only teams from Power Five conferences to have at least two players with 23 or more 3-pointers this season.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 80, Tennessee Tech 62