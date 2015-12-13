Arkansas 83, Tennessee Tech 57

Forward Moses Kingsley nearly had a triple-double, leading Arkansas to an 83-57 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Kingsley scored 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had eight blocks for his fifth double-double of the season.

Guards Anthlon Bell and Dusty Hannahs each scored 21 points and point guard Jabril Durham handed out 10 assists - the fourth time he’s reached double digits this season - for the Razorbacks (5-4).

Led by Hannahs, Arkansas’ reserves outscored Tennessee Tech’s bench 38-7.

The Razorbacks led 40-21 lead at halftime and were never challenged. Arkansas improved 44-1 against unranked opponents at home under coach Mike Anderson.

High-scoring guard Torrance Rowe led the Golden Eagles with 17 points. Rowe has had games of 35 and 26 points this season.

Guard Aleksa Jugovic finished with 12 points, and forward Anthony Morse added 10 for Tennessee Tech (7-3), which saw its six-game win streak snapped.

The Razorbacks outrebounded the Golden Eagles 43-34 and recorded 13 blocks.