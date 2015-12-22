Preview: Tennessee Tech at Iowa

Iowa won’t be looking ahead to its Big Ten opener with No. 1 Michigan State on Dec. 29, not with an eight-win Tennessee Tech team coming into Iowa City on Tuesday night. The Hawkeyes hope to improve to 6-0 at home in their final non-conference game before the start of league play.

Iowa got back to business with a 70-64 win over Drake on Saturday, its first game since blowing a 20-point lead and suffering a one-point defeat to No. 2 Iowa State on the road on Dec. 10. Mike Gesell led the way with 17 points and the team responded this time down the stretch. “Very important, you learn from it. The Iowa State one hurt,” Gesell told reporters. “We did a good job down the stretch.” Tennessee Tech comes in hot, having scored 52 second half points to rally from an 11-point halftime deficit and post a 77-64 home win over Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 18.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH (8-4): The Golden Eagles are 1-4 on the road, but coach Steve Payne put it in perspective by telling reporters, ”Our four road losses have all been against really good teams and I’m OK with where we’re at. I think we’re going to be fine. We have another tough road game ahead at Iowa . . . to have a great season, you’ve got to be able to win on the road.‘’ Guard Torrance Rowe is coming off a 23-point night and averages 16.8 points to lead a team that puts up 79.4. Forward Ryan Martin, who is shooting 55.7 percent from the floor, averages 13.8 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds.

ABOUT IOWA (8-3): Freshman Nicholas Baer scored 13 points in 30 minutes off the bench against Drake, and his six blocked shots helped the team set a school-record of 14. ”Baer gave a lot of energy. Pretty much with Jarrod (Uthoff, five blocks), he’s going to have one or two a game. Fourteen, that was a lot,” teammate Anthony Clemmons told reporters. Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey thought Gesell was a big reason Iowa committed only three turnovers against Drake, saying, “(Gesell) is going to keep coming, he was the difference in the game. Anything short of that type of performance then it would have been hard to win this game.”

TIP-INS

1. Uthoff (18.7 points) and Peter Jok (12.5) are the only Iowa players averaging in double figures.

2. Iowa has averaged 88.4 points at home, six points above its overall average.

3. The Hawkeyes are shooting 40.1 percent on 3-pointers and, at 30 percent, are among national leaders in 3-point shooting defense.

PREDICTION: Iowa 84, Tennessee Tech 77