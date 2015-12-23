Iowa 85, Tennessee Tech 63

In what was the final nonconference contest for both teams, Iowa handled Tennessee Tech with ease Tuesday as the Hawkeyes manhandled the Golden Eagles 85-63 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa moved to 9-3 with the victory while Tennessee Tech dropped to 8-5 and has now lost three of its last four games.

The Golden Eagles capitalized on a cold shooting start by Iowa and jumped out to an early 10-6 lead. But from that moment, the Hawkeyes were in complete control.

Redshirt freshman forward Nicholas Baer came off the bench and sparked a 12-2 run by scoring six of those 12 points to put Iowa ahead. Baer finished with 19 points on eight-of-10 shooting from the floor.

After missing their first eight 3-point attempts, the Hawkeyes caught fire from behind the arc. Junior forward Peter Jok scored a game-high 21 points on five-of-10 from 3-point range and Iowa finished shooting 11-of-30 from long distance.

Tennessee Tech was led in scoring by senior guard Torrance Rowe, who finished with 15 points. Junior guard Hakeem Rogers also contributed with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Iowa begins Big Ten play Dec. 29 at home against top-ranked Michigan State, who remained undefeated after a 99-93 overtime win over Oakland University on Tuesday.

Tennessee Tech opens OVC play against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 31.