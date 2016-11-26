Ohio State wallops Marshall 111-70

Six players scored in double figures as Ohio State claimed the five-team Global Sports Invitational championship with a 111-70 victory over Marshall on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Marc Loving and Jae'Sean Tate each had 20 points and Loving added 14 rebounds for the unranked Buckeyes (6-0). Kam Williams had 17 points, Trevor Thompson scored 15, JaQuan Lyle added 12 points and Micah Potter had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Jon Elmore paced the Thundering Herd (4-1) with 25 points, Austin Loop added 15 and Terrance Thompson collected 10 rebounds.

Marshall's lone lead came on Loop's 3-point field goal just nine seconds into the game.

The Buckeyes claimed the lead with a 9-0 run and steadily extended it on the way to a 60-37 halftime advantage as Thompson scored 15 points and Loving and Williams each added 11.

Loving came into the game just six points shy of becoming the 53rd Ohio State player with 1,000 career points.

The Buckeyes were 48 of 82 (54.9 percent) from the field and hit 10 of 29 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Thundering Herd managed 27 of 70 (37.1 percent) from the field, had 13 shots from 3-point range and were outrebounded 61-32.

Marshall, playing its first road game, had averaged 83.8 points per game and finished in the nation's top three scoring teams last season. Ohio State had held opponents below 60 points in five previous games this season.

The Buckeyes now lead the all-time series 2-0 and are now 8-4 against current members of Conference USA.

Both teams resume play next Wednesday as Ohio State is at No. 7 Virginia and Marshall entertains Ohio.