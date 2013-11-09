Preview: Tennessee Tech at South Florida

Coach Stan Heath expects wins to be a little easier to come by when South Florida embarks on a new season, which begins Saturday against visiting Tennessee Tech. The Bulls won just three of their final 19 games last year, but a strong group of freshmen, including 6-10, 230-pound center John Egbunu and forward Chris Perry, along with a move to the American Athletic Conference suggest better results in Heath’s seventh season. Victor Rudd, last season’s leading scorer and rebounder, and point guard Anthony Collins are the only holdovers from the team that reached the NCAA tournament two years ago.

A postseason berth has to be the furthest thing from the mind of Tennessee Tech coach Steve Payne, who wasn’t even born the last time the Golden Eagles made the tournament in 1963. A return to the winning ways of two years ago, when the team was 19-14, is a more likely goal. Senior Dennis Ogbe, who averaged 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds last season, will be the centerpiece of the offense that lost leading scorer Jud Dillard.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH (2012-13: 12-17, 5-11 Ohio Valley): Ogbe connected on 71.1 of his two-point shots last season for a team that shot 42.6 percent overall. Anthony Morse will join Ogbe in the frontcourt after averaging 11.9 minutes and 1.1 blocks per game last season. Point guard Jeremiah Samarrippas committed 97 turnovers last season while dishing out 123 assists, a ratio that will certainly need to improve in his senior season.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2012-13: 12-19, 3-15 Big East): Egbunu, who was rated the 64th best prospect by ESPN, and four-star recruit Perry are expected to fill the void in the middle that was the Bulls downfall last season. “The issues we had this past season, we’ve addressed in a big way,” Heath said. “He (Perry) is a traditional low-post player. He likes to play around the basket.” The arrival of two big men will allow Rudd (12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds last season) to act as a small forward, a position more suited to his abilities.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulls’ nonconference schedule includes games against Oklahoma State, Florida Gulf Coast and Mississippi State.

2. Collins needs 125 assists to move into the top five in team history.

3. The Golden Eagles will play at in-state rival Tennessee Dec. 7.

PREDICTION: South Florida 65, Tennessee Tech 50