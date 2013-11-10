(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “bay” in 5th graph CORRECTS Bulls’ free throw shooting totals in 3rd note)

South Florida 72, Tennessee Tech 62: Chris Perry had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first college game and Victor Rudd scored 23 as the Bulls held off the visiting Golden Eagles.

Perry made 7-of-10 shots and had two blocks, and Corey Allen, Jr. had seven points and seven assists for the Bulls (1-0). Rudd had eight points and four rebounds in the first half, but missed close to 12 minutes of the second half because of foul trouble.

Ty Allen poured in a game-high 25 points and Josiah Moore contributed 15 points for the Golden Eagles (0-1). No other player had more than five for Tennessee Tech, which made just 8-of-27 field goals in the first half and 22-of-60 for the game while falling short of last year’s average of 64.5 points per game.

Allen, Jr. and Perry combined for 12 points and eight rebounds as the Bulls built a 28-19 halftime advantage. South Florida took its biggest lead when a layup and a free throw by Martino Brock made it 41-27 with 13 minutes remaining.

The deficit stayed around 10 points until four points by Allen and five by Moore cut it to 51-47 with six minutes left. Rudd had 15 points in the final five minutes to keep the Golden Eagles at bay.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Junior point guard Anthony Collins did not play for the Bulls due to swelling in his surgically repaired left knee. ... Rudd got his third personal foul with 17:53 remaining and sat out the next 12 minutes. ... The Bulls made 25-of-40 free throws, with Rudd shooting 11-for-12