FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Florida 72, Tennessee Tech 62
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

South Florida 72, Tennessee Tech 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “bay” in 5th graph CORRECTS Bulls’ free throw shooting totals in 3rd note)

South Florida 72, Tennessee Tech 62: Chris Perry had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first college game and Victor Rudd scored 23 as the Bulls held off the visiting Golden Eagles.

Perry made 7-of-10 shots and had two blocks, and Corey Allen, Jr. had seven points and seven assists for the Bulls (1-0). Rudd had eight points and four rebounds in the first half, but missed close to 12 minutes of the second half because of foul trouble.

Ty Allen poured in a game-high 25 points and Josiah Moore contributed 15 points for the Golden Eagles (0-1). No other player had more than five for Tennessee Tech, which made just 8-of-27 field goals in the first half and 22-of-60 for the game while falling short of last year’s average of 64.5 points per game.

Allen, Jr. and Perry combined for 12 points and eight rebounds as the Bulls built a 28-19 halftime advantage. South Florida took its biggest lead when a layup and a free throw by Martino Brock made it 41-27 with 13 minutes remaining.

The deficit stayed around 10 points until four points by Allen and five by Moore cut it to 51-47 with six minutes left. Rudd had 15 points in the final five minutes to keep the Golden Eagles at bay.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Junior point guard Anthony Collins did not play for the Bulls due to swelling in his surgically repaired left knee. ... Rudd got his third personal foul with 17:53 remaining and sat out the next 12 minutes. ... The Bulls made 25-of-40 free throws, with Rudd shooting 11-for-12

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.