Preview: Tennessee Tech at Tennessee

Tennesseelooks to bounce right back from a tough loss to North Carolina Statewhen it hosts Tennessee Tech on Friday. The Volunteers are in themiddle of a stretch that has them playing four times in nine days,and coach Donnie Tyndall is hoping the team’s solid play at home —Tennessee is 3-0 in Knoxville — continues against the GoldenEagles. Tennessee Tech has won three of four, with the only losscoming on the road against an SEC opponent Alabama.GuardJosh Richardson has been the Volunteers’ top scorer, pouring in 16.6points per game, while forward Armani Moore is second on the team inscoring (11.1) and first in rebounding (6.6). But even with thosetwo, Tennessee is averaging 66.6 points and shooting 43.8percent from the field. The Golden Eagles average 73.3 points behindthe dual threat of big men Dwan Caldwell and Charles Jackson, each ofwhom have scored 136 points (13.6 per game) this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH (6-4): It‘syet to be seen for sure, but Tennessee Tech’s season may have beensaved thanks to a big second-half comeback on the road for a win overNorth Florida. Following a loss to Alabama and heading into a datewith Tennessee, the Golden Eagles fell behind by 13 against anOspreys squad that had won five in a row. But Tennessee Tech pulling out a two-point victory that certainly raisedthe team’s spirits and possibly its prospects the rest of the way ifthe team can capitalize on the momentum such a comeback win can give.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-4): TheVolunteers aren’t very deep on the front line, and it’s showing onthe glass, with Tennessee getting outrebounded in five games thisseason. Tennessee is 2-3 in those contests, and is averaging tworebounds less than the opposition on the season, a fact that isn‘tlost on Tyndall. “You look at the rebounding margin,” Tyndallsaid after the Volunteers’ loss to North Carolina State in which they were outboarded by nine. “It’s hardto beat a quality opponent when you get outrebounded.”

TIP-INS

1. Turnovers could be key to thecontest, with the Golden Eagles forcing 16.2 per game and theVolunteers forcing 11.5.

2. Tennessee has led at halftimejust once all season.

3. The Volunteers will be withoutfreshman F Jabari McGhee after he suffered a right foot injury in theloss to North Carolina State.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 64,Tennessee Tech 57