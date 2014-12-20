(Updated: CORRECTS Moore rebounds, second sentence, third graph. CORRECTS Richardson consecutive points to six, second sentence, fifth graph.)

Tennessee 61, Tennessee Tech 58:Josh Richardson had 19 points, four steals and three assists to leadthe host Volunteers to a come-from-behind win over the Golden Eagles.

Devon Baulkman added 10 pointsfor Tennessee (5-4), while Willie Carmichael III and Kevin Punterboth scored eight apiece. The Volunteers forced 16 turnovers and finished with eight steals.

Torrance Rowe led Tennessee Tech(6-5) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while CharlesJackson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Moore contributed 13points and six boards off the bench for the Golden Eagles.

The first half was tightthroughout with four lead changes and seven ties, the last of whichcame with 3:56 to go. After Tennessee took the lead on Richardson‘s3-pointer, the Golden Eagles closed on a 9-0 run over the final 3:01to take a six-point halftime advantage.

Tech was able to hold onto a slimlead through the first half of the second stanza until the Volunteerstook their first lead of the second half on Carmichael’s dunk with9:09 to play. Richardson scored six straight points for Tennessee,which was up by four before Moore hit a 3-pointer with 2:15 to go topull the Eagles within one, but Armani Moore and Baulkman both hadthree-point plays to push the lead to seven and Tech could neverrecover.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Golden Eaglesshot 4-of-6 from the free-throw line, compared to 12-of-18 for the Volunteers. … Tennessee finished with a 29-28 edge on the boards. … Tennessee played a clean game,getting whistled for just nine fouls.