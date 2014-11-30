Preview: Tennessee Tech at Tulane

Tulane has been ripping through the early schedule since an opening loss to Wake Forest and will aim for its fifth straight victory when it hosts Tennessee Tech on Sunday. The Green Wave are limiting opponents to 56.5 points in the last four games while letting Louis Dabney carry the load offensively. The junior guard went for a season-high 19 points in a 71-61 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

Dabney averaged 15.2 points last season but got off to a slower start in 2014-15, bottoming out at eight points on 2-of-5 shooting in a win over Southern on Tuesday before finding his shooting stroke again Friday. Dabney, Jonathan Stark and Jay Hook make up a high-scoring backcourt for Tulane, averaging a combined 35 points. The Golden Eagles are looking for their first road win and were crushed 86-65 on Wednesday by SE Louisiana.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH (3-2): The Golden Eagles played SE Louisiana twice in a row, earning a 19-point win at home on Monday before being soundly beaten on the road. Tennessee Tech put up 48 points in the first half Wednesday before being outscored 52-17 after the break. The most consistent performer for the Golden Eagles has been center Charles Jackson, who posted a double-double in each of the first five games and is shooting 61.1 percent from the field.

ABOUT TULANE (4-1): The Green Wave had a different experience with SE Louisiana, struggling in the first half before picking things up on the defensive end after the break. “I thought as the game went on that we would eventually get under their legs and I think we did,” Tulane coach Ed Conroy told reporters. “They were zero-of-10 in the second half from three.” That strong defense has forced 71 turnovers in the last four games

TIP-INS

1. Hook is averaging 14.5 points in the four wins after struggling to two in the opening loss.

2. Jackson Is having trouble avoiding foul trouble, averaging 4.3 personal fouls in the last four games.

3. Green Wave freshman C Dylan Osetkowski grabbed nine rebounds Friday, matching his total from the first four games.

PREDICTION: Tulane 75, Tennessee Tech 58