Tulane 73, Tennessee Tech 68: Jonathan Stark led the way with 14 points and seven assists as the Green Wave held off the visiting Golden Eagles.

Louis Dabney added 12 points and Jay Hook scored 11 for Tulane (5-1), which has won five straight since dropping its opener to Wake Forest. Ryan Smith scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting as the Green Wave shot 53.4 percent from the field.

Charles Jackson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee Tech (3-3), which dropped to 0-3 on the road. Torrance Rowe added 16 points and Dwan Caldwell chipped in 15 for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles were within 33-30 after Rowe’s layup with under 3 1/2 minutes to play in the first half but did not make a field goal the rest of the period. Stark scored five points and added an assist in the final three-plus minutes of the half to send the Green Wave into the break up 40-33, and Smith’s free throw extended the advantage to 12 points early in the second.

Tennessee Tech took a 66-65 lead on Rowe’s 3-pointer with just under four minutes left but managed two points the rest of the way. Tre Drye grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back for the go-ahead basket and Cameron Reynolds scored twice down the stretch to help Tulane close it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Golden Eagles were 5-of-18 from beyond the arc while the Green Wave managed a slightly better 6-of-18 clip. … Tulane will play its first road game at Loyola (IL) on Wednesday. … Jackson has recorded a double-double in each of Tennessee Tech’s first six games.