Texas 87, Arizona State 85: Cameron Ridley had 17 points and the game-winning putback at the buzzer as the Longhorns survived the Sun Devils’ rally in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Milwaukee.

Ridley also had 12 rebounds and four blocks and freshman Martez Walker added a career-high 16 points off the bench for seventh-seeded Texas (24-10). Demarcus Holland had 14 points and Javan Felix, Isaiah Taylor and Jonathan Holmes each had added 11 for the Longhorns, who will play No. 2 Michigan in the third round of the Midwest Regional on Saturday.

Jordan Bachynski led No. 10 Arizona State (21-12) with 25 points and seven rebounds and Jahii Carson added 19 points, nine assists and two steals. Jermaine Marshall chipped in 17 points and seven rebounds and Jonathan Gilling hit four 3-pointers off the bench for 15 points.

Arizona State erased a 14-point deficit in the second half, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Gilling at the end of a 17-5 run to cut the lead to 66-64 with just over eight minutes left before Marshall tied it at 80 with a 3 with just over three minutes left. Gilling’s free throws with 16.2 seconds tied the game again but Ridley collected Holmes’ missed 3-pointer and put it back just ahead of the buzzer.

Texas hit 12 of its first 16 shots and led 30-21 after Walker’s 3-pointer with just over 10 minutes left, but the Longhorns went more than six minutes without a field goal as Arizona State got as close as 30-28 on Shaquielle McKissic’s layup. Walker’s layup off Taylor’s steal gave Texas a 41-36 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas coach Rick Barnes is 2-0 in the NCAA tournament and 4-2 overall against Arizona State coach Herb Sendek, who was on Barnes’ staff at Providence for the 1988-89 season. Barnes’ Longhorns beat Sendek’s North Carolina State team in the round of 32 in 2006. ... Bachynski entered the tournament leading the nation with 4.1 blocks but had one against Texas. ... Ridley went 6-of-12 from the floor and recorded his 10th double-double of the year.