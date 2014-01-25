Preview: Texas at Baylo

A confident Texas team will try to keep its hot streak going during a visit to No. 23 Baylor on Saturday. The Bears have lost three straight but played well enough at Kansas on Monday for coach Scott Drew to be positive. “(The Big 12 Conference) is the No. 1-ranked conference in the country, so it’s a grind,” Drew told the media afterward. “We’re five games into it and we’re on the upward swing, so hopefully we can keep that going.”

Drew liked how his team handled the road crowd and shot 3-pointers at Kansas and looks forward to returning home against long-time rival Texas. A four-game win streak has the Longhorns tied with Oklahoma and Kansas State at 1.5 games behind Kansas while Baylor is 1.5 games ahead of last-place Texas Christian. The Longhorns are averaging 75 points during their win streak, thanks in big part to Cameron Ridley’s strong play inside.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS (15-4, 4-2 Big 12): Ridley is averaging 15.3 points on 71.4 percent shooting, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks during his last three games for the Longhorns, who haven’t won at Baylor since March 2011. Jonathan Holmes, coming off a game-winning 3-pointer against Kansas State, leads Texas with 12.8 points and has pulled down at least 10 rebounds in three of his past five games. Javan Felix is averaging 17.2 points in league play - nearly seven more points than during non-conference action - and the Longhorns have had just 18 turnovers in their past two games.

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-5, 1-4): The Bears lead the league in 3-point shooting at 40.1 percent and got six from Brady Heslip, who is averaging 11.2 points, against Kansas. Cory Jefferson, who has scored in double figures in 22 of the last 25 games, leads the Bears with 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Kenny Chery adds 11.4 points and has recorded a 2-to-1 or better assist-to-turnover ratio in 13 straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Texas leads Baylor - its most common opponent since the series started in 1906 - 158-82, including a 27-7 mark under coach Rick Barnes.

2. Jefferson is fourth on Baylor’s career blocked shots list (143) and Isaiah Austin is sixth (108).

3. The Bears made 40-of-74 free throws in their four league losses but went 21-of-21 in the win against TCU.

PREDICTION: Baylor 68, Texas 65